Greenland says goodbye to clock changes

Visit Greenland, the island’s tourism arm, told the Associated Press “the shift of time zone marks an exciting new beginning, an equal connection to North America and Europe.” Greenland, while politically European, is just 600 miles from Canada.

Greenland’s Parliament, the Inatsisartut, voted to adopt the change late last year, arguing that it gives residents more time to do business with Europe.

The decision will also give residents an extra hour of sun in the afternoon. In the capital, Nuuk, residents might see up to 20 hours of daylight per day.