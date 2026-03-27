Senate agrees deal to fund most of DHS

The Senate approved a deal early Friday to reopen almost all of the Department of Homeland Security, exempting funding for immigration enforcement under ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

It’s a face-saving move for two parties who’d grown tired of airport chaos and wanted to leave Washington, after five fruitless weeks of haggling and a 41-day shutdown.

Under this deal, which still needs to pass the House and be signed by President Donald Trump, Democrats don’t get the immigration enforcement changes they demanded and Republicans don’t get additional immigration enforcement funding. Talks on a broader deal continued late into Thursday but were sidelined after Trump’s run around Congress to pay TSA workers amid Republican frustration with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Trump plans to pay those workers with funds from last year’s tax cuts bill, which can also fund his immigration enforcement operations. The House will still have to weigh in on the Senate agreement as well.