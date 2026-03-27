Exclusive / Scott Brown isn’t leaving New Hampshire’s ‘weird’ Senate race

The News
Republicans thought Scott Brown would take the hint and clear the field in New Hampshire’s Senate race. He doesn’t plan to.
Brown told Semafor he’s not dropping his campaign, despite the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Senate Leadership Fund, and President Donald Trump endorsing his opponent, John E. Sununu. Republicans hoped that Brown would bail, perhaps enticed by a job in the Trump administration or a deal with the president.
But Brown is soldiering on, despite polls showing him as a serious underdog in the September primary. He said that Sununu has alienated the Republican base, that he can run as an “independent” candidate — and, most importantly, that he doesn’t care what the national party wants.
“Certainly they want me to drop out, because that’s what they do. They’ll put pressure on me,” Brown told Semafor in an interview. “I’m not going anywhere.”
Brown, who served as US ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa during Trump’s first term, entered the Senate race nine months ago. He said that, had Republicans “been honest with me and said, ‘Hey, John’s thinking about doing it,’ I probably wouldn’t run. But they weren’t.”
It’s not hyperbole to call New Hampshire’s the strangest primary on the map, between two former senators — one of whom represented a neighboring state. Neither GOP candidate has served in Congress for more than a decade. Another odd fact: Both Sununu and Brown have lost to retiring New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
Brown’s defiant stance is an annoyance to Senate Republicans, who would like unity in a race where they face steep odds anyway against Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, who faces no serious primary opposition. Given how late the state’s primary is, a bitter internal fight does Republicans no favors heading into November; but they have one nonetheless, in a state that Trump has never won.
“Scott Brown just said the quiet part out loud: He can’t beat John Sununu,” Mike Schrimpf, a spokesperson for Sununu’s campaign, responded to Brown’s interview. “Fortunately, the filing date isn’t until June, so it’s not too late for Brown to heed his own advice and drop out of the race.”
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who served with both Brown and Sununu, summed up the dynamic: “Two good guys. It is kind of weird. Sorry to see it. But the Sununu family is sort of a dynasty.” Because of that, Cornyn added, Brown’s rival has “a better shot at winning the general election.”
Although Republicans’ path is tough no matter who wins, Brown — a moderate as a senator — is convinced that Sununu didn’t deserve the Trump endorsement he won in February.
“Was I surprised that he endorsed the original never-Trumper who was with Kasich, Haley, and called him a loser?” Brown said of Sununu. “Everyone was surprised, and the MAGA people who were with me before are definitely with me now. They’re never going to vote for him. What did he do to sell his soul?”
Trump’s non-endorsement also allows Brown to chart his own course. He told Semafor that Congress needs to vote on any ground troops in Iran, though he’d “absolutely” support it, because “a lot of the people that I speak with are very upset that [Trump’s] now considering putting boots on the ground without getting the proper authority.”
Brown is friends with Senate Majority Leader John Thune but didn’t say he’d support the South Dakotan as leader, should he win. Thune helped recruit Sununu but has not directly weighed in on the race, though he is closely linked with SLF and the NRSC.
Overall, Brown doesn’t think much of the way Republicans are running the Senate.
“No more fundraisers, no more weekends off. They got to get their crap together and actually get the people’s business done. This TSA thing is embarrassing,” Brown said. “They need to get their s–t together, and they need to do the people’s business.”
In this article:
Know More
New Hampshire has small political benches and stubborn politicians. The current governor, Kelly Ayotte, was the last Republican to win a New Hampshire Senate race in 2010.
Brown himself had to defeat former Sen. Bob Smith in the 2014 Republican primary to face Shaheen. Sununu defeated Smith, then a sitting senator, in a primary in 2002.
Sununu’s dad served as governor, as did his brother Chris, who refused entreaties to run in the party’s Senate races. Republicans see the Sununu name as still bankable but lamented the primary.
“It’s unfortunate. I don’t have anything against Scott Brown. He hasn’t been anything but really nice to me and inclusive. I just feel like John’s the stronger candidate,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va, the No. 4 conference leader.
A St. Anselm poll showed Sununu leading Brown 49%-28% and Brown trailing Pappas by a larger margin than Sununu. An Emerson poll showed Sununu beating Brown by an even wider margin and a similar disparity in the general election.
Shaheen said voters are conflating the Sununu brothers: “I think a lot of the people in the polling that is done think that John Sununu is Chris Sununu.” But Republicans see a clear contrast.
“While other candidates openly question President Trump’s agenda and reminisce about the time they represented Massachusetts, John Sununu and the NRSC are focused on defeating Chris Pappas,” said NRSC spokesperson Samantha Cantrell.
Brown recalled polls showing him being trounced by Martha Coakley in 2009 before he came from behind to win in one of modern politics’ biggest upsets, saying this race feels similar now.
He insisted he can recreate that magic — and that Sununu cannot.
“The NRSC, SLF, all those inside groups are supporting him. And respectfully, he’s going to need it. He’s not Chris,” Brown said. “People don’t know John, they like Chris, and had Chris run, I would have absolutely supported him. But this is John. He hasn’t been around for 20 years.”
Alex Latcham, the executive director for SLF, said “with all due respect to Scott, he should go back to strumming his guitar; we’re not taking lectures from a two-time loser who’s actively working against President Trump.”
Room for Disagreement
Shaheen doesn’t seem particularly worried about either Sununu or Brown.
She said that, when she ran against Sununu, “the refrain from people was: ‘I called John Sununu’s office, and nobody ever called me back.’”
“So you’ve got that on the one hand, and then you’ve got Scott Brown, who’s not really from New Hampshire,” Shaheen said.
Burgess’s view
Cornyn is right; I can’t recall a stranger Senate primary than New Hampshire’s. It’s hard to overstate how unusual it is to see competition between two former senators — one from a political dynasty and one who served in a neighboring state.
New Hampshire has a famously independent streak, so Brown is betting that his version of the Straight Talk Express can beat out a Trump-endorsed unity campaign behind Sununu.
Or, as Brown put it: “I enjoy campaigning. I enjoy meeting people. And he doesn’t.”
Notable
- Pappas is arguing for a suspension of the federal gas tax as prices top $4 per gallon during the war.