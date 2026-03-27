OpenClaw is coming for businesses

Companies are barely on board with AI and they’re now having to account for the next wave of technology overtaking the workplace.

“Every company in the world today needs to have an OpenClaw strategy,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said at the company’s annual conference last week, referring to the platform of agents that can schedule meetings, send emails, and perform other work on a user’s behalf. OpenAI acquired the open-source platform last month, just weeks after users flooded the internet with examples of interactions between the agents.

EY’s global vice chair Julie Teigland agrees with Huang, but says companies are struggling to get their workers to adopt AI. Executives are still trying to layer AI onto their existing businesses rather than ripping up old models and reimagining them, she said.

“You will see us massively move in this direction, but it’s going to take us a little bit to get there,” Teigland told Semafor. Case in point: EY is still figuring out its own OpenClaw strategy and couldn’t comment on how it plans to roll out the platform to its consultants.