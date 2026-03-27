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Michael Lynton on the infamous Sony hack and learning from his mistakes

Updated Mar 27, 2026, 9:27am EDT
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Mixed Signals

Former Sony Entertainment CEO and current Snap Inc. Chairman Michael Lynton joins Mixed Signals to revisit the decision that led to one of the most consequential hacks in history: approving The Interview, the Seth Rogen–James Franco comedy that provoked a cyberattack from North Korea.

Max and Ben ask why he broke his own greenlight process, and how he managed the fallout as private emails were leaked and careers were upended. They also dive into Lynton’s new book with Josh Steiner, and why he was frustrated by the US federal government’s inaction on its own TikTok ban.

You can listen to the full interview of Mixed Signals from Semafor Media wherever you get your podcasts or watch it on YouTube.

Ben Smith and Max Tani
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