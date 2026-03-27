Israel, US face shortages in Iran war

The US and Israel are running short on resources to carry out the war in Iran.

Israel’s opposition leader warned that the country’s military — which is also carrying out operations in Lebanon — was “stretched to the limit and beyond,” while one Israeli general reportedly said the force was “on the verge of collapse.”

Semafor, meanwhile, reported this month that Israeli forces told Washington that they were running critically low on missile interceptors.

The US is similarly squeezed: Arsenals are strained by previous conflicts and replenishment rates remain low, an analyst wrote. The situation is comparable to 1950, when an underfunded Army deployed a task force to Korea with “insufficient ammunition, outdated equipment, and units unable to sustain combat operations.”