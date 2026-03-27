How the khat lobby helped reopen the Kenya-Somalia border

Kenya is set to reopen its land border with Somalia in April, ending a 15-year closure that has divided families and choked trade, in a breakthrough influenced by an unlikely lobby group: The farmers of khat, a leafy plant that is a potent stimulant when chewed.

Khat (Catha edulis) is a legal crop in both Kenya and Somalia. However its active compounds, which can trigger euphoria or alertness, are technically listed as psychotropic substances, creating a complex legal gray area in Kenya.

The border between the two countries was closed in Oct. 2011 after repeated attacks by the Islamist group al-Shabaab and Kenya’s military intervention in Somalia. The closure forced Kenyan khat traders to route exports to Somalia through costly air shipments, which drove up prices and left farmers at the mercy of cartels who levied unofficial commissions.

But 15 years later lobbying efforts by khat farmers and traders have helped bring the closure to an end. Together they petitioned Kenya’s interior ministry to reopen the border to facilitate road exports of khat. Kenyan authorities finally ratified the request in February, formally approving the resumption of the trade through three border points.

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Nyambene Miraa Farmers and Traders Association (Nyamita) chairman Kimathi Munjuri told Semafor that the sustained lobbying by khat associations was central to the decision to open the border. He said lobbying included direct engagement with senior government officials including the deputy president, who hails from the khat-growing region. The interior ministry’s own letter confirming the reopening, seen by Semafor, explicitly references Nyamita’s petition as the trigger.