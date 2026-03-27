China detains Panama-flagged ships

The US said it was monitoring a surge in detentions of Panama-flagged ships by China, which it warned was linked to a recent decision by Panama to cancel a port concession for a Hong Kong-listed firm.

In January, Panama — under pressure from Washington — canceled CK Hutchison’s contract to run two ports along the Panama Canal. The decision came as US President Donald Trump accelerated a campaign to ease Chinese influence in Latin America, part of a broader “Donroe Doctrine” for Washington to reassert its power as the regional hegemon. However, many Latin American economies have become deeply integrated with China’s, meaning any pivot away could be costly and take years.