World leaders react with fury after Trump unveils 25% tariffs on car imports

World leaders reacted with fury and automotive stocks plunged following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping 25% tariffs on imported cars, effective April 3.

The new levies mark the latest escalation in Trump’s trade war against top US trading partners and allies; Mexico and Canada were among the US’ biggest automotive suppliers last year.

Trump said the duties would prompt companies to manufacture in the US, though analysts say the extra import costs could be passed on to customers.

Brazil, Canada, Japan, and the European Union slammed the duties, with Germany — the bloc’s carmaking giant — saying the EU must “respond firmly.”

Trump also threatened “far larger” levies against purported allies Canada and Europe if they joined forces against the US, suggesting an expansion of an already sprawling trade war that has enveloped American friends and rivals alike.

Some US companies, such as Tesla, may be insulated from the barrage, but Bridgewater’s co-chief investment officer warned that American firms depend upon “global cooperation and unconstrained policy makers. Both are at risk.”