Trump admin escalates crackdown on foreign students over campus protests

The Trump administration is weighing a ban on allowing foreign students at certain US colleges if the government deems them too “pro-Hamas,” Axios reported.

The plan would involve revoking schools’ certifications to accept student visa-holders. “We gave you a visa to come and study to get a degree, not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday, following the detention of a foreign student at Tufts University.

The discussions mark the latest escalation in tension between the administration and colleges in the wake of pro-Palestinian student protests that rocked campuses across the country in the last two years. More than 300 students have reportedly had their visas revoked, while scores of universities are under investigation for antisemitism.