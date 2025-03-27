Trump administration to host podcasters at White House

The Trump administration is hosting a number of podcasters at the White House today, Semafor has learned.

Attendees are expected to include former ESPN anchor-turned-podcaster Sage Steele, The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, and media personality Dr. Drew Pinsky. Trump’s success during the presidential campaign came in part because of his focus on newer, alternative media formats, and the gathering is a continuation of that strategy.

A White House official told Semafor the private event is meant “to showcase the rapidly growing media apparatus that the American people are actually consuming,” and get Trump’s “message to a broader subset of Americans,” including younger voters.