Tea party’s champions agonize over spending cuts

Years before Donald Trump remodeled the GOP, the Tea Party took its turn transforming the party. And now, at a critical juncture for Trump’s agenda, its heirs in Congress are weighing just how far to push it.

A handful of conservative senators are holding out -- for now, at least -- on supporting Republican leaders’ still-evolving budget, the next step to advance Trump’s tax cut plans. Those GOP senators are demanding deeper spending cuts than their House counterparts and questioning why the party would add a debt ceiling increase that they’d have to pass without Democrats.

But a big unknown lingers over the endeavor: Are fiscal conservatives willing to vote no on the budget if they don’t get their way? It’s something the party’s right flank is plainly wrestling with.

AD

“I have an obligation to do so, if it doesn’t get it right. I also have an obligation to make sure it gets right, to get to the point where I can vote for it,” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, told Semafor of the budget that’s expected in the Senate floor as soon as next week.

Lee added that “I don’t necessarily want to encourage us to go slower. I just want to make sure that we do it cautiously and that we get it right.”

It’s a critical moment for Republicans like Lee whose political careers took off in 2010 and 2012 as a rejection of the GOP’s old guard. Senior Republicans estimate that the number of senators uneasy with the budget talks could jeopardize the package or at least delay it further, though Senate Majority Leader John Thune and fellow leaders are moving to assuage those concerns.

AD

In addition to Lee, Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., are the most vocal in their calls for more spending cuts. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., an original member of the Tea Party Caucus during her time in the House, told Semafor she’s taking their position, too: “I can’t support the House level. There needs to be more cuts than that.”

Senate Republicans are discussing adding $500 billion to the House GOP’s $1.5 trillion floor for spending cuts, although their budget may end up slashing even more, according to multiple members.

Lummis said a group of Republicans is pushing for deeper cuts, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said he’s among them — but another Republican senator told Semafor that going too far could alienate the party’s more moderate members. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who leans more populist, said he could support deeper cuts but not if they affect benefits to Medicare or Medicaid, which the House had proposed targeting.

AD

Republicans can lose up to three votes from their side and pass the budget with a simple majority.

“We’re trying to thread the needle … all of us want to use as robust of a deficit reduction package as we can, but also something that we can get through the Senate,” Thune told Semafor.