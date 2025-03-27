EU and China contemplate rapprochement amid growing US protectionism

The European Union trade commissioner is in Beijing with the two giant economies contemplating a rapprochement in the face of growing US protectionism.

European capitals have grown hawkish towards China in recent years, in part over alleged trade and rights abuses, but also to show allegiance to Washington in its standoff with Beijing.

US President Donald Trump’s trade war has upended that approach, and Chinese officials have undertaken a “charm offensive” in Europe, “telling their counterparts that the time is right for detente,” the South China Morning Post said. Patching up will come at a cost, though. “Europe will have to zip its lip over China’s abuses,” The Economist warned.