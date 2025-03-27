Elliott decries Phillips 66 CEOs bearish take in boardroom brawl over conglomerate

A boardroom fight is brewing in Texas, pitting a struggling industrial conglomerate against America’s most powerful hedge fund.

Elliott Management has amassed a formidable reputation as an activist investor over the last 30 years. Swashbuckling in its earliest days, it has since sanded its rougher edges, winning credibility with other investors — and the occasional corporate executive — for boardroom turnarounds.

Elliott’s latest target is Phillips 66, whose shares it argues are weighted down by a pipeline business that it should sell or spin. Elliott has named seven potential candidates for Phillips 66’s board, but hasn’t yet finalized its slate to run for election at the company’s annual meeting in May.

On Thursday, the activist sent a letter to investors chastising Phillips 66 CEO Mark Lashier’s apparent double-speak on the company’s valuation. Elliott believes the company trades below the combined value of the individual businesses, but highlighted recent comments from Lashier which suggest he has talked down the company’s stock — an unusual thing for a CEO to do.

“In a somewhat surprising tactic, PSX management talked down the potential [sum-of-the- parts] upside,” Piper Sandler analysts wrote of their conversation with Lashier in an analyst note earlier this month. The analysts said Lashier communicated that he believes the stock is “fairly valued.”

That midstream business, which includes facilities across Louisiana and Texas, could be worth almost the entire current market valuation of the company, Elliott says, and leave a leaner company focused purely on being a chemical refiner, an industry that tends to be more richly valued by investors.

Phillips 66 is bulking up its leave-us-alone case, on Wednesday saying it would add two blue-chip corporate veterans to its board: former Chevron executive Nigel Hearne and Howard Ungerleider, who as Dow’s CFO, was an architect of the company’s merge-and-spin maneuver.

Phillips has accused Elliott of bad faith engagement in corporate filings: swinging from regular, relatively collaborative dialogue in 2023 to radio silence before launching a public campaign.