China spies could exploit US Signal breach, lawmakers warn

China remains the biggest cyber threat to the US, a new government report said, and the stunning leak of American military plans in a Signal group chat could exacerbate the problem, lawmakers warned.

A Republican congressman said he had “no doubt” that Russia and China were monitoring the devices of top White House officials in the chat, while a Democratic senator suggested the “erosion of trust” among US intelligence officials could embolden China to recruit those who have “been pushed out.”

Such attempts may already be underway: Reuters reported that a secretive network of Chinese firms has tried to lure recently laid-off US government employees. “Major adversaries pray for this level of chaos, confusion and opportunity,” journalist Noah Shachtman wrote.