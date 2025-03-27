Events Newsletters
China spies could exploit US Signal breach, lawmakers warn

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Mar 27, 2025, 6:14am EDT
A senior analyst on emerging threats at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies sits in front of a screen projection of a post soliciting recently laid off US government employees.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
The News

China remains the biggest cyber threat to the US, a new government report said, and the stunning leak of American military plans in a Signal group chat could exacerbate the problem, lawmakers warned.

A Republican congressman said he had “no doubt” that Russia and China were monitoring the devices of top White House officials in the chat, while a Democratic senator suggested the “erosion of trust” among US intelligence officials could embolden China to recruit those who have “been pushed out.”

Such attempts may already be underway: Reuters reported that a secretive network of Chinese firms has tried to lure recently laid-off US government employees. “Major adversaries pray for this level of chaos, confusion and opportunity,” journalist Noah Shachtman wrote.

