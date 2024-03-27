Xi Jinping seeks to woo global CEOs, saying China’s growth remains bright

Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting U.S. chief executives Wednesday that growth prospects remain “bright” for the world’s second-largest economy, as the country seeks to woo back foreign investors.

Economic growth has not yet “peaked,” Xi told a group of about 20 CEOs that included Chubb’s Evan Greenberg, Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman, and Qualcomm’s Cristiano Amon, while also pledging that Beijing would continue its reforms.

“China’s reforms will not stall, and our opening up will not stop,” state media quoted Xi as saying.

While political tensions with the U.S. have cooled since last year, trade restrictions and security concerns have chilled China’s business environment for foreign firms, leading many to pull out their investments.