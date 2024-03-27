US pushes for Sudan talks

The U.S. is hopeful that peace talks between Sudan’s warring parties can resume in mid-April as Washington seeks an end to a conflict that has displaced millions and sparked what the United Nations has called “the world’s largest hunger crisis.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello said that “a number of factors have changed on the ground that make this moment more promising for resolution,” even though he emphasized that the chance of a breakthrough was no higher than 50%.

Perriello said that the U.S. is eyeing holding talks in Saudi Arabia in mid-April, although it is unclear if the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces would agree to negotiate. On Sunday, a top army general said they would not negotiate with the RSF.

The war in Sudan, which started almost a year ago, has forced more than 8 million people from their homes, and U.N. officials have warned that the situation may rapidly deteriorate as Sudan’s “lean season” approaches in May, when food supplies from the last harvest start to run low.