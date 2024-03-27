Trump’s tariff plan would cost families $1,500 a year, Democratic group finds

Former President Donald Trump’s idea to implement a 10% tariff on all imported goods would spike prices by as much as $1,500 annually for American families, according to a new analysis from a top Democrat-aligned group first shared with Semafor.

Published by the Center for American Progress Action Fund, the report estimates that yearly costs would rise by $90 for food, $90 for pharmaceutical drugs, and $120 oil-related products like gasoline. The analysis provides an early look at how Democrats will likely use Trump’s trade plans to try and undercut his advantage with voters on the issue of inflation.

“A lot of that will take the form of price increases at the grocery store, at the gas pump, at the car dealership and on Amazon,” Brendan Duke, a senior director of economic policy at CAP and report co-author, told Semafor. “In an election over the cost of living, we have a candidate who’s proposing a $1,500 tax increase.”

Mainstream economists on the left and right tend to view tariffs as a tax borne by Americans, given companies tend to shift those costs to consumers in the form of higher prices on imported goods. Ryan Mulholland, an analysis co-author and senior fellow on international economic policy at CAP, said about 60% of imported goods come from friendly trading partners like Canada, Mexico, the European Union, Japan and South Korea.

“This proposal is not about China. It mostly taxes countries we have good relationships with, countries that are partners standing up for democracy and building a global economy that works for the middle class,” Mulholland told Semafor.