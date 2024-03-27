The brain-computer interface race is on, with AI speeding up developments

The brain-computer interface wars have begun.

For years, startups and academic researchers have been experimenting on humans and animals with placing sensors on or near the brain to deepen our understanding of the body’s most mysterious and complicated organ.

Last week, the world got a peek at how far the research has come, when Elon Musk took to X to show off what his other company, Neuralink, had achieved. Noland Arbaugh, who was paralyzed from the neck down in a diving accident, was seen playing online chess, using his brain to control the pieces.

Neuralink is part of a wave of brain-computer interface startups like Synchron, Precision Neuroscience, and Blackrock Neurotech, which are achieving milestones quicker than many scientists anticipated. That’s spurring faster development but also intensifying competition.

New AI methods, such as large language models, can help predict what patients were trying to do or say, which could help the functionality of these devices advance even faster.

Arbaugh said that when he had the chip implanted, he stayed up all night playing his favorite video game, Civilization VI. Then on Monday, Arbaugh posted a video of himself playing the driving game Mario Kart, using his brain to navigate.

The video showed a level of control that has not been seen in a permanent brain implant being considered by the FDA.

Neuralink’s successful implant, part of the very early stages of the FDA approval process, marks a big step in the burgeoning field of brain-computer interfaces, or BCIs. It makes Neuralink the most advanced version of the most ambitious type of implant in which sensors are placed directly atop the brain.