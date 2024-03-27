Israel’s Gaza campaign faces growing opposition from U.S. public

U.S. support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has slipped substantially in the six months since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.



New Gallup data released today shows that 55% of Americans disapprove of Israel’s military action in Gaza, while 36% approve. Only 18% of Democrats approve (down from 36% in November) along with 29% of independents (down from 47%) and 64% of Republicans (down from 71%).