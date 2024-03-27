rotating globe
Morgan Chalfant
Mar 27, 2024, 10:03am EDT
politics

Israel’s Gaza campaign faces growing opposition from U.S. public

The News

U.S. support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has slipped substantially in the six months since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

New Gallup data released today shows that 55% of Americans disapprove of Israel’s military action in Gaza, while 36% approve. Only 18% of Democrats approve (down from 36% in November) along with 29% of independents (down from 47%) and 64% of Republicans (down from 71%).

Know More

The numbers are in decline as the White House publicly feuds with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Biden faces increasing pressure from progressives over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his team met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday and Pentagon officials urged the Israelis to conduct any operation in Rafah in phases so that humanitarian assistance can flow and civilians be protected, according to the Associated Press.

