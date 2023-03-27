Sheila Jackson Lee announces run for Houston mayor

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas told the congregation at City Cathedral Church, in Houston, Texas on Sunday she’s running for mayor, confirming Semafor’s reporting early this month.

“I hope I've been a humble servant for you for 28 years, many of you in my district,” she said. “Sheila Jackson Lee wants to come home to be your mayor, for the city of Houston.”

Houston, home to over 2 million residents, is the country’s fourth largest city. After nearly three decades representing parts of Houston in Congress, Jackson Lee has amassed wide name recognition in the area. Last week she traveled to Rep. Al Green’s D-Texas district to oppose the Texas Education Agency’s takeover of the Houston Independent School District at a public hearing.

Jackson Lee is jumping into a crowded race. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, who represents a neighboring district, has already endorsed Jackson Lee’s opponent, John Whitmire. Semafor has learned, candidates are already being lobbied to run for other offices. Amanda Edwards, a former at-large city council member, is being encouraged to run for Houston City controller.