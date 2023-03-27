noscript
Jenna Moon
Updated Mar 27, 2023, 8:50am EDT
Middle East

In photos: Israel protests against Netanyahu's controversial judicial overhaul

People attend a demonstration after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the defense minister and his nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 26, 2023. REUTERS/Nir Elias
REUTERS/Nir Elias
The Scene

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Sunday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defense minister for opposing the government's controversial plans to overhaul the country's judiciary.

Widespread demonstrations against the proposals, which first began in January, carried into Monday as workers went on strike nationwide and all flights were grounded at Israel’s main airport.

Netanyahu was expected to freeze the legislation on Monday morning after Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on him to do so "immediately." But the ruling coalition, Israel's most right-wing government ever, is divided on the matter and so far Netanyahu has only taken to Twitter to ask protesters on all sides "to behave responsibly and refrain from violence."

Here’s a look at some of the most striking protest photos.

1. A crowd chants in Tel Aviv on Sunday

People attend a demonstration after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the defense minister and his nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 26, 2023. REUTERS/Nir Elias
REUTERS/Nir Elias

2. Security forces line the streets

Members of security forces stand guard as people attend a demonstration after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the defense minister and his nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Nir Elias
REUTERS/Nir Elias

3. People select Israeli flags to bring to a demonstration

People take Israeli flags as they attend a demonstration, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 25, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
REUTERS/Amir Cohen

4. A crowd of protesters, moments after they were sprayed with a water cannon

Protesters react after being sprayed by a water cannon as they demonstrate by the private home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he dismissed the defense minister and his nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 26, 2023. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

5. Women dressed as ‘handmaidens’ from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ protest in Jerusalem on Monday

Women dressed as handmaidens from "The Handmaid's Tale" attend a demonstration after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the defense minister and his nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
REUTERS/Ammar Awad
