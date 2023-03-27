Who is Humza Yousaf, the 37-year-old set to become Scotland's first Muslim leader?

The Scottish National Party elected Humza Yousaf as its new leader on Monday, setting up the 37-year-old to take over as first minister of Scotland.

Yousaf will be Scotland's first Muslim leader. He replaces Nicola Sturgeon, who announced last month that she was stepping down after more than eight years as first minister.

Here's what you need to know about Yousaf, who is set to be officially named first minister during a vote in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.