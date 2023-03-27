US watchdog sues Binance for violating trade and derivative rules

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, has been sued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday for allegedly violating trading and derivatives rules. Bloomberg first reported on the lawsuit.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao was also sued directly.

CFTC alleges in the complaint that Binance allowed U.S. residents to buy and trade crypto derivatives but failed to register with the agency, which is required under federal law.

The complaint said that Binance and Zhao chose to "ignore" and "disregard" regulatory requirements and federal laws while "fostering Binance's U.S. customer base because it has been profitable for them to do so."

The CFTC is the latest agency to investigate Binance's business conduct, following probes by the Internal Revenue Service and Securities and Exchange Commission.