Ai Weiwei’s largest Lego artwork is set to debut in London

This work is not the first time that Ai has used Lego bricks for his art — but it is his largest to date at nearly 50 feet wide.

Ai’s version includes a dark portal on the right hand side, representing the underground dugout he lived in with his father, Ai Qing, while in exile in China in the 1960s.

Previously, Ai used Lego to create portraits of political prisoners. At that time, a mass order of Lego bricks was rejected by the company, leading to donations of the blocks to Ai from admirers around the world.

The London Design Museum will also exhibit another large-scale work from Ai called Untitled which will display vast "fields" of thousands of items spread across the gallery floor.

The exhibit, titled Ai Weiwei: Making Sense , will run from April 7 to July 30.