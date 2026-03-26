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Exclusive / Venezuelan bond trading triggers congressional scrutiny

Eleanor Mueller
Eleanor Mueller
White House Economic Policy Reporter, Semafor
Mar 26, 2026, 4:58am EDT
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Elizabeth Warren
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Senate Democrats are asking regulators for data on trades of Venezuelan bonds in the days before and after the Trump administration captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“In light of President Trump’s acknowledgement that he shared details of his military plans to public and private sector actors ahead of January 3, 2026, these details are essential to understanding whether or not individuals misused material, non-public information for private financial gain,” Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, and Angela Alsobrooks, D-Md., wrote in a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that was shared first with Semafor.

They cite data that shows Venezuela’s sovereign bonds and bonds linked to the state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., rallied before and after the raid.

The SEC and FINRA declined to comment.

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