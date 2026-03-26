US population growth slows amid immigration decline

Population growth is slowing across the US due to a steep drop in immigration, new data shows.

Some 40% of US counties experienced a net loss in people, with large cities seeing especially sharp immigration declines as US President Donald Trump returned to the White House and pledged a massive crackdown on migration.

Experts have warned that the decline could hurt the US labor market. “It’s harder to grow a city economy if the workforce also isn’t growing strongly,” one researcher said.

The trend could also exacerbate a demographic crisis: US birth rates are falling, and the total population could decline if immigration doesn’t rebound.