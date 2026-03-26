Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US population growth slows amid immigration decline

Mar 26, 2026, 6:16pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Federal immigration officer in Chicago
Jim Vondruska/Reuters

Population growth is slowing across the US due to a steep drop in immigration, new data shows.

Some 40% of US counties experienced a net loss in people, with large cities seeing especially sharp immigration declines as US President Donald Trump returned to the White House and pledged a massive crackdown on migration.

Experts have warned that the decline could hurt the US labor market. “It’s harder to grow a city economy if the workforce also isn’t growing strongly,” one researcher said.

The trend could also exacerbate a demographic crisis: US birth rates are falling, and the total population could decline if immigration doesn’t rebound.

J.D. Capelouto
AD