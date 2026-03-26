Trump extends deadline for Iran to open Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Thursday pushed back the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on its energy infrastructure, the second such extension.

The 10-day reprieve could once again offer a brief calm to volatile energy markets that have struggled to parse contradictory messages from Washington and Tehran.

Even as Trump said Thursday that talks with Iran are going “very well,” the US plans to send 2,000 troops to the Middle East, and is reportedly considering diverting weapons that were intended for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Israel said it killed the head of the Iranian navy, while Tehran kept lobbing missiles at Israeli and Gulf targets.