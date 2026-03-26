Exclusive / ‘Tipping point’: NFL’s streaming shift could put league’s antitrust shield at risk, FCC’s Carr says

If the National Football League puts too many games behind a paywall, it could risk losing its antitrust exemptions, FCC Chair Brendan Carr told Semafor.

“Does the NFL still benefit from the antitrust exemption when they’re negotiating for carriage of games not on a sponsored telecast, but on a streaming service?” Carr said at a Washington, DC, event Thursday. “That’s a very live, very ripe question.”

Carr said there is “a point at which you sort of tip the scale, and they’ve just put too many games behind a paywall, and then that whole exemption collapses.”