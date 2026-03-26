Exclusive / ‘Things are going to get worse’: Swing-state mothers sour on government

They felt “overwhelmed” by bad news and grocery bills. They weren’t sure who “you can trust these days.” And they couldn’t name a politician that might fix it.

By convening a focus group of seven swing state voters, all mothers between 27 and 48 years old, the Democratic firm Navigator Research found angst about the country’s direction and little faith in either party’s ability to fix its problems.

“It’s just very overwhelming to me trying to figure out what direction we’re actually going in,” said a 40-year-old mother of three from Georgia, who’d voted for neither President Donald Trump nor Kamala Harris in 2024.

“I feel like things are going to get worse before they get better,” said a 38-year-old mother in Wisconsin who’d supported Trump. “It’s going to take a lot to break down those evil walls that were built up and all the evil behind everything so that things can be better eventually.”

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Navigator Research regularly gathers groups of representative Americans to check in with voters who aren’t overly engaged with politics. Last week’s session, which was viewed by Semafor, focused on women who felt it had become too expensive to comfortably support a family in the US.

“The gas prices are going up right when taxes hit,” said a 27-year-old mother from Arizona.

But the voters surveyed didn’t seem to see either party as the solution. Even those who had voted for Harris couldn’t name a Democrat who spoke to their needs.

“They don’t see any improvement in what’s happening in the economy,” said Margie Omero, a principal at GBAO Strategies who proctored the focus group. “They don’t see anything from the Trump administration that’s helping them. These are folks who are looking for it, and they’re not feeling it. They’re feeling that things are getting worse.”