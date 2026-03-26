S. Africa police chief charged with corruption

South Africa’s police chief was charged with corruption as part of a probe that has exposed the staggering graft problem in the continent’s biggest economy.

The investigation suggests corruption extends to the most senior ranks of South Africa’s establishment, but also demonstrates authorities’ willingness to do something about it after years of complacency, one of the journalists who uncovered the graft told the Financial Times.

Any progress could have a huge impact in South Africa: Experts estimate that corruption costs South Africa as much as 4% of its GDP every year, a pattern seen across much of the continent. According to the UN, graft on the continent accounts for around $90 billion annually.