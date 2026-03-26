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Russia sends drones to Iran: Western intelligence

Mar 26, 2026, 6:43am EDT
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The aftermath of an Iranian drone strike in Tel Aviv.
The aftermath of an Iranian drone strike on Tel Aviv. Roei Kastro/Reuters

Russia is reportedly sending drones to Iran, according to Western intelligence, underscoring how the war in Ukraine is inextricably tied to the one in the Middle East.

Moscow’s support for Tehran is likely to further escalate tensions with the West and especially the US. Ukraine, meanwhile, is providing anti-drone capabilities to Gulf nations.

The connection extends to economics too: The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has been a windfall for Russia as oil and fertilizer prices rise, and the US lifted some restrictions on its crude sales. Moscow’s ability to capitalize on that boost may be limited, though: Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s oil infrastructure have reduced the country’s export capacity by 40%, Reuters reported.

Tom Chivers
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