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Repair costs for Gulf fossil fuel infrastructure could hit $25B

Mar 26, 2026, 10:37am EDT
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QatarEnergy’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities.
Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

Repair costs from reported damage and shutdowns hitting fossil fuel infrastructure in the Middle East could amount to at least $25 billion.

Rystad Energy expects the bill for restoring LNG trains, refineries, fuel terminals, and key gas-to-liquids facilities to climb even further, largely driven by engineering and construction costs, and to a lesser extent by equipment and materials. The costliest attack hit Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, where the destruction of LNG trains has reduced capacity by 17%, and full recovery will likely take five years, as the gas turbines needed to power LNG main refrigeration compressors were already in high demand for data center electrification and coal plant retirements.

“The Gulf region’s recovery will be defined less by financial capital and more by structural constraints,” said Audun Martinsen, the head of supply chain research at Rystad Energy. “While some assets may be restored within months, others could remain offline for years.”

Natasha Bracken
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