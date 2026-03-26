Exclusive / Pro-crypto group launches midterms offensive

Stand With Crypto, the advocacy group that helped shepherd pro-cryptocurrency candidates into Congress last election cycle, is making its first foray into this year’s midterms.

The offensive, reported first by Semafor, includes a new “voter hub” where digital assets users can learn candidates’ stances on the digital assets and view featured battleground races “where we think that our advocates will have a material impact,” Stand With Crypto’s Mason Lynaugh told Semafor.

For the first batch, they’re backing Reps. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, Susie Lee, D-Nev., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Don Davis, D-N.C., Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, and Rob Bresnahan, R-Pa. — and opposing Reps. Scott Perry, R-Pa., and Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio.

The rollout also includes polling conducted by Impact Research that found nearly six in 10 crypto owners don’t always vote for the same party — and that almost half say they would support a candidate they agree with on crypto even if they disagree with them on other issues.

“It’s really going to be interesting to see how the margins are shaped by people who are voting specifically for crypto champions or against crypto antagonists,” Lynaugh said.

— Eleanor Mueller