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Investors retreat from oil-reliant Asian markets

Mar 26, 2026, 6:35pm EDT
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Workers upload LPG (liquid petroleum gas) canisters before sending to customers in PT Pertamina LPG filling station in Jakarta
Crack Palinggi/Reuters

Global investors are pulling a record amount of capital from Asia’s emerging-market stocks — with China a notable exception.

The region is especially vulnerable to energy disruptions stemming from the war, and oil-reliant nations like Taiwan, South Korea, and India saw the steepest outflows, Bloomberg reported, surpassing the pandemic-driven exodus of March 2020.

However, investors are rushing toward Chinese renewable energy stocks, betting that oil shortages will fuel more demand for green tech, a sector China dominates. The industry has been beset by oversupply but higher demand would boost their balance sheets, analysts said.

“After this war, people would have a second thought on gas-powered cars,” one bullish hedge fund manager told Reuters.

Chart showing China clean tech versus overall market performance
J.D. Capelouto
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