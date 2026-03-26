Gulf states bust Iran-backed terrorist cells

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior said it had dismantled a Hezbollah-linked network that had been plotting to assassinate the country’s leaders. The 20-person cell allegedly received training and weapons from abroad.

It is the latest in a wave of announcements of terrorism busts across the Gulf in recent weeks. The UAE said it had broken up a network funded and directed by Hezbollah and Iran, which had been involved in money laundering, financing terrorism, and threatening national security. Early in the war, Qatar said it had arrested two groups that had been operating in the country on behalf of Iran; Bahrain has detained at least nine people on similar charges.

The US has previously said that Iran has provided weapons, training, and other support to Shia militants in Bahrain, including the al-Ashtar Brigades and Saraya al-Mukhtar, both US-designated terrorist groups.