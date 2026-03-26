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Funding vote will test GOP appetite for rebellion on Iran

Mar 26, 2026, 5:03pm EDT
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U.S. President Donald Trump at the National Republican Congressional Committee fundraiser
Ken Cedeno/Reuters

House Republicans are frustrated with the vagueness they’re hearing from the Trump administration on Iran, particularly about possible ground troops — but the trickier question is, what might they do about it?

One answer will come when Democrats force a new war powers vote, which is likely to happen in early April. Despite pressure from the left to act now, Democrats wanted to ensure they had the votes to win on war powers, and they’re finally close; with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., signaling a likely yes, Democrats would need to flip three of their previous four holdouts (which is achievable).

But even that victory would be symbolic. A similar war powers measure failed in the Senate this week, and President Donald Trump could sustain a veto. The more serious test of a potential House GOP revolt on Iran will come whenever Trump’s war funding request materializes.

Nicholas Wu
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