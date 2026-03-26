DHS funding standoff risks airport closures

Some US airports may have to close as a partial government shutdown wreaked havoc on air travel.

A Homeland Security budget standoff has left airport security employees unpaid for 40 days. Thousands are now not showing up for work, hundreds have quit altogether, and the average wait time at airports has reached record levels. Some airports are recommending passengers arrive twice as early for flights, and downloads of a security fast-track service app are up 200% on this time last year.

Senate Republicans proposed a deal to end the shutdown, but it failed an initial vote, as Democrats demand reforms to immigration enforcement and President Donald Trump wants to tack on an electoral-system overhaul.