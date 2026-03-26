Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

China names AI tokens after the yuan

Mar 26, 2026, 6:33pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A man passes in front of a CEC (China Electronics Corporation) sign at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai
Aly Song/Reuters

China named the official translation for tokens — the units of data processed by AI models — after its own currency, as Beijing looks to shape the rules of the AI economy.

By settling on ciyuan, Beijing ended a debate within China’s tech scene over the term: The move was “widely seen as devising a new form of global currency,” the South China Morning Post wrote, suggesting that China is looking to set the terms of the “token economy,” in which AI compute is a key commodity that dictates technological and economic power.

China has long looked to counter the US dollar’s dominance in international commerce; that push is also extending to digital realms.

J.D. Capelouto
AD