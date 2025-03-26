UK’s economic statement set to be downbeat affair

The UK finance minister’s Spring Statement on the economy Wednesday is likely to be a downbeat affair.

Growth is expected to halve in the world’s sixth-largest economy in 2025, and Chancellor Rachel Reeves, a member of the center-left Labour Party, is set to announce cuts to welfare spending even as she moves more money into defense. Reeves is “walking a tightrope,” Politico reported: She is trying to remove zoning laws which the government believes strangle housebuilding and infrastructure, but Westminster’s parlous finances forced her into announcing large tax rises in October, which analysts say hurt the growth she is trying to promote.