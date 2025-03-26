Trump to expedite tariffs on copper

US President Donald Trump will reportedly implement copper tariffs earlier than expected and limit exceptions to wide-ranging levies due next week.

Markets are anxiously awaiting news on the reciprocal tariffs which Washington has said it will impose on Apr. 2, with the president telling Newsmax he did not want “too many exceptions” to the duties.

The copper tariffs were not expected for months, but a required investigation into the new levies is now “looking like little more than a formality,” Bloomberg said. Trump’s trade war has fueled concerns for the US economy: A Deutsche Bank survey puts the likelihood of a recession this year at 43%, while 60% of CFOs surveyed by CNBC anticipate a downturn in the second half.