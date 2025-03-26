Tech mogul Jon McNeill on placing long-term AI bets

There are now roughly 600,000 components inside a data center rack, or high-powered computers stacked as tall as an NBA point guard, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed last week.

The blazing-fast chips, liquid cooling gear, fiber-optic cables and other parts are packed so densely that engineers aren’t sure whether the floors will start to slump under the weight. Each piece of equipment and software, which fill buildings more than an acre large, represents a business opportunity for companies hoping to ride the wave of unprecedented investment in artificial intelligence.

But the success and failure of companies betting on the AI boom may depend on whether it’s public or private market investors bankrolling them.

Jon McNeill, former president of Tesla and chief operating officer of Lyft, is both. McNeill, who has seen the AI industry up close in various roles in the tech industry, launched a company called VistaShares that offers exchange-traded funds tracking various tech verticals, including AI infrastructure.

The GM board member is also an investor in private tech companies, and says the biggest difference is that the scope of AI infrastructure development still hasn’t sunk in for investors in public stocks. That’s how he explains recent market gyrations, like the $1 trillion wipeout in market value of tech stocks after Chinese startup DeepSeek revealed its latest AI advancements.

“I’ve had investors say ‘Jesus, how long is the runway to invest in these foundation models?’” McNeill said in an interview with Semafor.

His answer: decades. “Look at the internet super cycle that started in 1997,” McNeill said. “We’re 27 years in, and there has not been a let up. AI infrastructure is like the internet.”

VistaShares, which holds stock in chipmakers, software companies and energy management providers that play a part in the data center stack, is down about 3% since its inception late last year, edging out the market, but reflecting doubts about the longevity of the AI industry. “Public investors are really short term, as you see with Nvidia and the gyrations it goes through,” he said.

The next ETF, he says, may track companies that stand to benefit from the boom in energy production that is expected as a result.