Senior Republican eyes congressional role in Trump’s ‘gold card’ visas

As the Trump administration prepares to roll out its “gold card” visa program, it’s also working on companion legislation for Congress to give the force of law to the $5 million visas.

President Donald Trump first announced the visa plan last month, noting cards would become available for sale around two weeks later. The gold card program is still not up and running, but in the meantime, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is working with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on legislation that would merge ideas behind the gold card with changes to the EB-5 visa for immigrant investors.

“We’re trying to come up with some legislation that would make that happen,” Cornyn told Semafor of Trump’s gold card plan. “It is sort of the ultimate merit-based immigration. And if we continue to attract the smartest, most accomplished people from around the world to America, that’s good for all of us.”

The EB-5, created by Congress in 1990, allows immigrants to pursue legal status by committing to major investments in the US. The Trump administration first billed the gold card as a replacement for the EB-5 visa but is now describing it as a way to “modify” the existing program.

Lutnick said on a podcast last week that he sold around 1,000 gold cards in one day, the equivalent of $5 billion in government revenue, and suggested it will “go out” in around two weeks, but it’s still not clear if there’s an exact date for the program to officially launch.

The cards will “be implemented soon,” an administration official told Semafor.

The Commerce Department did not return a request for comment on the forthcoming program.