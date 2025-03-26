Events Newsletters
Russia rows back on truce

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Mar 26, 2025, 7:47am EDT
Cargo vessels in the Black Sea
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Moscow set new conditions for a partial ceasefire with Ukraine, prompting even US President Donald Trump — who is pushing for a pause in the war — to say that “they’re dragging their feet.”

Moscow and Kyiv agreed Tuesday to halt fighting in the Black Sea and work to limit attacks on energy infrastructure. But after Ukraine confirmed the deal, the Kremlin announced far-reaching new terms, including lifting sanctions on some Russian banks and exports.

Kyiv had already been pushed into the agreement: Russia’s latest demands would “drive a coach and horses” through the sanctions regime and represent a “betrayal” of Ukraine, one military analyst wrote.

