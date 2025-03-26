The plot against Jasmine Crockett

“Y’all just pray for me,” Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett told supporters of the Human Rights Campaign as she took the stage at their fundraising dinner. “Who knows what I’m gonna end up saying?”

Four minutes later, she called her state’s Republican governor, who has used a wheelchair since 1984, “Hot Wheels.” That remark, which Crockett claimed did not refer to Gov. Greg Abbott’s disability, quickly became the latest viral exhibit in the GOP’s bid to cast the 43-year-old Democrat as a one-woman left-leaning gaffe machine.

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, has already launched a push to censure Crockett for her quip. And Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators were ready to amplify her Abbott remark, after condemning her embrace of protests against Tesla as a means of venting public ire toward Elon Musk.

Democrats have built their opposition to the Trump administration around Musk and DOGE, from protests outside the agencies it’s slashing to rallies in Wisconsin against his spending in a state supreme court race.

Crockett isn’t likely to become a Nancy Pelosi-style figure in election-year ads, but Republicans are working to neutralize Democrats’ strategy by associating it with figures like her — and by linking anti-Musk politics to attacks on Tesla products, which they call “terrorism.”

They have sometimes misstated what Crockett and Democrats are saying. Attorney General Pam Bondi last week said the second-term Democrat wanted Musk “taken out,” implying that she endorsed violence against the CEO, rather than “taken down,” as she’d put it on a livestream.

Crockett told Semafor that criticism of her comes from Republicans who are “nervous about me” and “afraid that people listen to me.” The Republicans now saying she insulted disabled people, she added, are seeking a distraction as they move to close the Education Department, “which provides resources for the community.”

“They’ve tried to claim I’ve gotten rich off of something nefarious in Congress. Then they moved on to claiming that I had a husband and was engaged in something nefarious with him,” she said. “Then they moved on to being outraged that I’ve gotten a private education, to now being mad that I’m supporting peaceful protests, as I have for years.”