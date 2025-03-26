Palestinian director released after being attacked by Israeli settlers

An Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker who was attacked by Israeli settlers before being detained by the Israeli army was released.

Hamdan Ballal was among the directors of No Other Land, a self-distributed film about the forced displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank, which this month won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

He had been at his home when settlers assaulted him and others while they were breaking their Ramadan fast, according to The Associated Press. Israeli security forces detained Ballal and two others, as well as an Israeli, officials said, adding that they were being taken for medical treatment.

Upon Ballal’s release, an AP reporter said he had bruises on his face and blood on his clothes.