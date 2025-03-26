James Webb telescope captures image of star being born

The James Webb Space Telescope captured a stunning image of a star being born against the backdrop of a spiral galaxy.

Webb, the most powerful space telescope in existence, has made many astonishing discoveries since it launched in 2021 as the aging Hubble’s successor. Notably, it spotted well-formed galaxies in the early universe, reshaping understanding of how galaxies form, and analyzed the atmosphere of planets around distant stars.

But like Hubble it also can take heart-stopping images of space, including this one of a cloud of gas and dust 625 million light years away. New space telescopes are planned, but JWST, still near the start of its planned mission, is constantly breaking new ground.