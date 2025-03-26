Stunning Signal security breach rattles US allies

A stunning security breach that saw White House officials discuss military plans in a group chat with a journalist intensified fears among US allies over collaborating with Washington.

NATO partners have for weeks raised doubts about broader defense cooperation with the US, extending to questions over continuing their purchases of American defense equipment.

The controversy over plans to bomb Yemen being discussed in a Signal group chat have amplified “deep-rooted fears” among British spies over Washington’s trustworthiness, potentially leading to restrictions on material shared with the US, the i newspaper reported.

Japan, meanwhile, is fretting ahead of a visit by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after US President Donald Trump complained the two countries’ defense pact was not reciprocal. It is unclear “that you can definitely rely on the US now,” one official told the Financial Times.