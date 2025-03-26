Court upholds block on Trump’s deportation of Venezuelans under wartime law

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a temporary block on the Trump administration’s plan to deport some Venezuelan migrants under a rarely-used 18th century law.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled 2-1 to maintain the March 15 order to pause the deportation of some alleged members of a Venezuelan gang under the Alien Enemies Act, which has only ever been used before during wartime.

The case has become a flashpoint in the rising tension between the judiciary and the administration: After President Donald Trump called for the judge who first issued the order to be impeached, the Supreme Court’s chief justice made a rare public statement rebuking the president.

The administration could seek to bring the case in front of the Supreme Court.