Bolsonaro to stand trial in Brazil for alleged coup attempt

A Brazil court on Wednesday ruled that former President Jair Bolsonaro will stand trial for allegedly orchestrating an attempted coup after he lost the 2022 election. Bolsonaro could face as many as 40 years in prison if convicted.

The former president has denied the charges, saying he is the victim of “the largest political-judicial persecution in the history of Brazil.”

“From a judicial standpoint Bolsonaro’s cornered,” a political commentator for O Globo told The Guardian, adding that while the former president appeared to have pinned hope on engaging US President Donald Trump, the American leader is unlikely to heed that call: “Right now, I think Trump seems to have bigger priorities than Brazil.”